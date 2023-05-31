Harlem Rappers Cam'ron and Mase Discuss Their Past

—a sports talk show hosted by Harlem rappers Cam’ron and Mase—is normally a pretty raucous place. But in late September, a“When you had your record deal,” Cam’ron said, turning toward Mase, “why did you take me to Biggie Smalls and not Bad Boy?” For context: In the mid-1990s, Mase was an artist on Bad Boy Records, the label founded by hip-hop producer and mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs. That label was soon truly elevated by platinum star Christopher Wallace, known globally as “The Notorious B.I.G.

” and, more colloquially, as “Biggie Smalls.” Mase’s friend Cam’ron had yet to release a studio album, but he was making noise as an underground artist, and he seemed destined for stardom too.All these years later, this was apparently the first time they’d ever broached the subject. After a long pause, Mase attempted an answer: “Man, it’s almost going to bring me to tears to say this. Being that I saw you as such a good friend, I wanted to put you with somebody I knew would …”Mase powered through: “I knew Biggie would do right by yo





Slate » / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rappers Mase, Cam’ron challenge Skip Bayless to debate white peopleMase and Cam’Ron are daring Skip Bayless to change up his formula.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Harlem Chamber of Commerce kicks off Harlem Week at SchomburgThe Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) is celebrating its 125th anniversary and held its 49th annual Harlem Week kickoff at the Schomburg Center this Thursday.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

The Ring Car Cam Dash Cam Is a Lifesaver for the Anxious Car OwnerThe Amazon-backed dash cam lets you watch your car remotely from your phone. I love it.

Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »

Antonio Brown wants Cam Newton to play in arena football game: 'I'm offering Cam 150K'Antonio Brown has been unpredictable over the years. After recently being a no-show for Albany's indoor football team, he is now seeking the help of veteran NFL QB Cam Newton.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Harlem Week salutes Harry Belafonte and Tina TurnerHarlem Week is paying tribute of the late Harry Belafonte and Tina Turner during 'A Great Day in Harlem' (Aug. 13) and 'Harlem Day' (Aug. 20)

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Diddy handing over publishing rights to Bad Boy Records artists Notorious B.I.G., Mase, Faith EvansBy getting their publishing rights, the former Bad Boy artists can receive money and royalties for their music.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »