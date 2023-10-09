Hardee's employees accused of stealing from customers to bail out jail inmates

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.Several fast-food workers in Indiana are accused of stealing money from customers to help bail inmates out of jail.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said the group of men and women were employees at a local Hardee's in Michigan City. Jail officials said they noticed that some inmates had suspicious irregularities in their funds. They were able to bond out of jail almost immediately. Officers said in August and September 2023, the employees photographed credit and debit cards of drive-thru customers. The money was then used to bail out jail inmates in addition to the inmates having extra funds.

Madison Zuk – Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony) Anisa Higginbotham - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony) headtopics.com

Hollie LaChapelle - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony) Carissa Bealor - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Lawrence Armstrong - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony) Moesha Monique Savanna Payne - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony) headtopics.com

Dylnn Scott - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)FOX Television Stations has reached out to Hardee's for comment.

