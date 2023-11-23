Happy Birthday for Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023: You are honest, entertaining, adventurous and charming. You rarely back down from a challenge. This is a year of change, which means you must be flexible and ready to act fast. Trust your intuition. Expect to travel and expand your horizons. Let go of whatever holds you back.Many of you might encounter travel restrictions or difficulties with red-tape situations related to travel, especially when dealing with authority figures. Do be aware of this.

Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Patience will be your best friend today. Tonight: You win!Issues related to banking, shared property, inheritances or insurance matters might be a thorn in your side today. This is not an ideal day to make your pitch to get help from others, to borrow money or to get a mortgage. People will say, “Talk to the hand.” Tonight: Quiet time.Be patient with close friends, partners and spouses today, because people feel on edge and under pressure, especially when dealing with authority figures, bosses, rules and regulation





