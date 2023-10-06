‘Hannibal’ creator Bryan Fuller accused of sexual harassment and assault

Bryan Fuller, a producer and writer behind shows such as “Hannibal” and “American Gods,” has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing and assaulting a colleague while working as a director on last year’s docuseries “Queer for Fear.
Style is where The Washington Post covers happenings on the front lines of culture and what it all means, including the arts, media, social trends, politics and yes, fashion, all told with personality and deep reporting.
A four-episode documentary that examines the relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the horror genre, “Queer for Fear” premiered on Shudder last year.Fuller has worked on several “Star Trek” projects, and gained fame for creating a string of shows that amassed cult followings and critical acclaim in 2000s, including “Pushing Daisies” and “Wonderfalls. headtopics.com
Wineman is best known for directing the 2018 horror short film “The Quiet Room.” His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. An AMC spokesperson said on Friday that the company was still reviewing the complaint and didn’t have an immediate comment. And WME, the agency that represents Fuller, declined to comment.
Several executives either witnessed or were told about Fuller’s actions, the filing claims, but “ignored all warning signs, facilitated, and permitted Mr. Fuller’s unlawful conduct. headtopics.com