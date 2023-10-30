Hank Azaria says 'caring' Matthew Perry helped get him sober: He brought me to first AA meeting

matthew perryOutrage as ex-SNL writer mocks Matthew Perry’s death: ‘I do love it when junkies die’Remembering Matthew Perry’s comic genius: funny bone was in his DNA

“Matthew and I became really good friends,” Azaria continued. “And we were really more like brothers for a long time. We drank a lot together, we laughed a lot together, we were there for each other in the early days of our career.”

“As funny as he was on ‘Friends’ — and he was — and other things too. He was just the funniest man ever. He lived to laugh,” he noted. “A lot of us who were close to him felt like we lost him to drugs and alcohol a long time ago because — as he documented in his autobiography — there was so much suffering,” Azaria said, referring to Perry’s 2022 bombshell memoir“Matthew was the first friend I made in Los Angeles, when I moved there. I was 21, he was 16,” Azaria, 59, began in his lengthy tribute adding that the pair met while filming a TV pilot for a show called “Morning Maggie. headtopics.com

Reflecting on his own battle with alcoholism, the “Pretty Woman” star revealed that it was Perry who first brought him to an alcoholics anonymous meeting.Azaria recalled that many nights spent with Perry would often end with the pair laughing so hard they would end up crying.“I’m a sober guy for 17 years I want to say that the night I went into a Matthew brought me in the whole first year I was sober. We went to meetings together,” the “Night at the Museum” star said.

