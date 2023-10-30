Hank Azaria Recalls How 'Brother' Matthew Perry Helped Him Get Sober in Heartfelt Video Message

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce at Post-Game CelebrationBritney Spears Says She and Colin Farrell Were 'All Over Each Other' During Brief Fling'The Voice': Reba McEntire Breaks Down in Tears During Battle Rounds Rehearsals'DWTS': Watch Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson and More Show Off Their Go-To Dance Moves! (Exclusive)Calling Perry his"first friend" in Los Angeles, Azaria praised the comedian, saying that they were"really more like brothers for a long time.

"We drank a lot together, and we laughed a lot together. We were there for each other in the early days of our career," Azaria said of his friendship with Perry."He was as funny as he was onCarlo Allegri/Getty Images

Azaria also spoke about Perry's struggles with substance abuse, saying,"I really loved him. A lot of us who were close to him felt like we lost him to drugs and alcohol a long time ago." "I had to pick up and put down that biography like 11 times. It was so painful to read," Azaria admitted. star, who has been open about his own struggles with addiction, shared Perry's impact on his sobriety. headtopics.com

"The night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in. The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together," Azaria recalled."I got to tell him this, as a sober person he was so caring and giving and wise, and he totally helped me get sober. I really wish he could have found it in himself to stay with the sober life more consistently.

Azaria concluded his video, saying,"He was so brilliant. I just wish I and the world could have gotten what the rest of his career would have been."star was found dead at a house in Los Angeles, California. According to The Los Angeles Times, he was found dead in a hot tub.He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry."The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. headtopics.com

