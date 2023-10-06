Handyman known for taking on squatters faces off with TV chef who refused to leave woman's home

Pennsylvania K-9 who retires after eight years of serviceA handyman with experience removing squatters said he helped an older woman reclaim her Hollywood home from Iron Chef winner and former judge Adam Fleischman, who she claimed was living there rent-free.

Fleischman said he had intended “to pay rent and to be a normal tenant,” but hasn’t because he wasn’t given a lease when he moved in.Flash Shelton (pictured), a handyman with experience removing squatters, said he helped a woman reclaim her Hollywood home from Iron Chef winner Adam Fleischman.“I haven’t paid rent because intentionally she wouldn’t provide keys or an agreement, etc. etc.

Fleischman left after Shelton discovered the chef would have to take him to civil court if he were to lock the door, the handyman told Fox News Digital. Fleischman said he had intended “to pay rent and to be a normal tenant,” but hasn’t because he wasn’t given a lease when he moved in. headtopics.com

Claudia said Fleischman did not pay her after the first event, which she said took place around April, and afterward realized he used her credit card to buy supplies for it. Fleischman told Fox News Digital that Claudia’s accusation was “made-up stuff from a crazy person.” He also said they got along well for the first three months.

“I asked [Fleischman] if he had any guilt whatsoever, felt any obligation to her and he said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Shelton told Fox News Digital. “I’m just trying to understand where his head is and how he could live like this.”“Well, this isn’t really a full tenancy,” Fleischman said. “Therefore, I’m not going to pay full rent for something where I’m not given a real tenancy. headtopics.com

“The city of Los Angeles, with the tenancy laws, how they operate, it could take months,” one police officer told Claudia in the video. “I know that’s not what you want to hear, but it’s the reality of it.

