Hamtramck Mayor Calls Meeting With Trump 'Very Productive', Says It Was Well Received By Community

The Democrat mayor of a community with many Arab-Americans in Wayne County, Michigan , who helped lead the uncommitted movement in the Democrat primary, told Sirius XM’sthat his meeting with former President Donald Trump last week “was very productive” and well received by the community, which traditionally votes Democrat.

“That was the base for my communication with the Republican leadership, which resulted in a meeting with President Trump last week in Flint. It was a very productive meeting for about 20 minutes,” he said. It’s a new era!اليوم، مع السيد الرئيس دونالد ترمب.Today, I had a closed meeting with President Trump for 20 minutes,…“I wouldn’t claim that I represent all these people and that they will follow me, but I know a major portion of the Arab American community are happy,” he said. “Let’s compare two things.

Moreover, he said he has officially invited Trump to Hamtramck and that the community is “happy to organize a rally here.” “The reason for not voting for Biden in the primary is not because of his speech skills or his mental and physical incompetency. That wasn’t the reason. The reason was the policy. You know, how is he handling the current situation in the Middle East and also the economy is a major factor here,” he said. “So that’s why I hold to my principle. I’m not changing since there’s no change. The cause for this, you know, uncommitted campaign is not resolved. It’s still there.

Donald Trump Amer Ghalib Hamtramck Michigan Uncommitted Movement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Endorsed by Amer Ghalib, Muslim Mayor of Hamtramck, MichiganDonald Trump has described Muslims as “very sick people” and banned citizens of six Muslim countries from entering the United States during his term as president.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Democratic Muslim Mayor Backs Trump in Key Swing StateAmer Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, endorsed Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Who is Amer Ghalib, the Trump-endorsing mayor of the US’ only Muslim-majority town?Mayor Amer Ghalib endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, putting him and the U.S.' only Muslim-majority town of Hamtramck, Michigan, in the spotlight.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Democrat Mayor: Meeting With Trump 'Very Productive', Received Well By CommunityHamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib (D) told Sirius XM that his meeting with former President Donald Trump last week was “very productive” and well received by the community, which traditionally votes Democrat. Ghalib met with Trump in Flint, Michigan, in part because of support for him and the “shifting dynamics” he is leading in the area.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

'Trump will be Trump': Morning Joe previews Harris-Trump debateThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Mayor of first US city with all-Muslim city council endorses Trump: 'Right choice for this critical time'The mayor of the first US city to have an all-Muslim city council has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Amer Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, announ…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »