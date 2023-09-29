Hamlin podría reaparecer con los Bills ante la ausencia de Poyer contra los Dolphins

El safety titular de los Bills Jordan Poyer quedó descartado del partido del domingo ante los Dolphins de Miami, lo que podría abrir la puerta para que Damar Hamlin aparezca en su primer juego de temporada regular desde que sufrió un paro cardiaco durante un encuentro en enero pasado. La ausencia de Poyer posiblemente resulte en que el suplente principal, Taylor Rapp, ocupe la titularidad junto con Micah Hyde.

La lesión también podría conducir a que Hamlin tenga su primer partido de la campaña luego de no ser activado para los primeros tres compromisos.Ver acción en un partido de campaña regular sería el último paso en el intento de Hamlin por retomar su carrera y lo que se ha descrito como una recuperación notable para el jugador de 25 años luego de sufrir un paro cardiaco que requirió que fuera resucitado sobre el terreno de juego durante el encuentro del 2 de enero en Cincinnati.

Bills' safety Poyer ruled out against Dolphins, opening possibility of Hamlin making season debutBuffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer was ruled out from playing against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, potentially opening the door for Damar Hamlin to appear in his first regular-season game since going into cardiac arrest during a game in January.

Bills' Poyer ruled out vs. high-scoring DolphinsThe Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer for the big Week 4 AFC East clash against the Dolphins. He has been ruled out as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has kept him out of practice all week.

Poyer ruled out for Bills-Dolphins gameBuffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.Poyer, 32, an 11-year veter

Allen, Wilkins playing nice ahead of Bills-Dolphins showdownOrchard Park, N.Y. (WHAM) If you didn't know, Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins have some history.Sometimes, it feels like more than just 'football stuff.'As the

Dolphins vs Bills Odds, Picks & PredictionsNFL predictions, picks, and odds for Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills. NFL Week 4 betting best bet and game analysis.

NFL Week 4: Bills Face Dolphins’ Potent Running AttackMiami leads the league averaging more than six yards per carry, while Buffalo allows the most yards per carry. Plus, the key matchups in Ravens-Browns, Patriots-Cowboys and more.