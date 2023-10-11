Hamas uses social media to incite fear, researchers find

Researchers observed a flood of propaganda and misinformation in the hours and days following the surprise assault over the weekend. | Alexi J.

“A big part of the strategy of inciting terror is not just the attack … but also depends on their ability to incite fear in especially online spaces,” said Graham Brookie, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which has been tracking the attack’s online presence as it evolves.

More "truly horrifying" images and video could surface in the coming days, added Brookie, as Hamas has reportedly captured dozens of Israelis, including women, children and the elderly.

Immediately after the attack began, Hamas pumped “glossy” images and video depicting fighters crossing into Israel onto the messaging app Telegram, which allows individual users to broadcast content with little to no restrictions. “The media wing of Hamas was well prepared for this military attack,” said Brookie, who was an adviser on the National Security Council under President Obama.

Critics have also focused on X, which has come under intense criticism since its purchase by Elon Musk last year for loosening policies against misinformation and hate speech, and terminating staff tasked with monitoring and removing illicit content.

In addition to actual footage and pictures from the weekend’s attacks, images and video from past conflicts, video games or other events have also circulated widely and been falsely portrayed as captured during the ongoing conflict, he said.

