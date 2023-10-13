Hamas uses crypto to raise money. Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that.

The Hamas connection is also giving fresh momentum to a push by Elizabeth Warren to pass a bill that would impose new anti-money laundering rules on crypto. | Francis Chung/POLITICOWashington’s cryptocurrency lobby is scrambling to contain a Hamas problem that’s about to become an Elizabeth Warren problem.

Last week’s massacre in Israel has painted a big target on crypto, thanks to reports that militant groups including Hamas recently received financing via digital currencies. It comes as the industry is already trying to bat down daily headlines fromto use his committee to examine the role crypto played in the Israel attacks.

While crypto’s use by Israel’s attackers is still being understood, the linkage is shaping up to be the latest in a series of political liabilities incurred since last year’s market meltdown and arrest of Bankman-Fried. headtopics.com

“From a crypto skeptic’s perspective, right now, it’s the most potent argument that they have,” said Lee Reiners, a fellow at Duke University. “This is sort of another black eye for crypto.”, a blockchain intelligence company. Though most of the group’s funding comes from other sources, groups linked to Hamas have continued to solicit donations through crypto since its weekend attacks, per TRM.

Crypto is seen as a potential tool in financial crimes because it allows individuals to move money outside the traditional banking system with pseudo-anonymity and the use of decentralized platforms. Crypto advocates counter that it offers enhanced transparency because transactions are often recorded in public ledgers. Law enforcement has found ways to follow the money. headtopics.com

“The abuse of crypto by terrorist organizations should serve as a wake-up call to Congress to crack down on digital assets and money laundering that we now know is helping bankroll the horrific massacres in Israel,” said Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, the lead Republican on Warren’s bill.

