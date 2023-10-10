Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel raises questions about the influence of its sponsor, Iran

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, listens to army commander Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi during a graduation ceremony for a group of armed forces cadets in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Yet the suspicion of Iranian involvement remains — and how it shakes out could threaten to morph what has been the most-shocking deadly attack on Israel in 50 years into a wider regional war that drags in the United States.Hamas grew out of the the first intifada, or Palestinian uprising, which was marked by widespread protests against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1987.

Sunday's attack showed a level of sophistication and scale so far unseen in previous Hamas attacks on Israel. Airborne militants flew into southern Israel on paragliders. Bomb-carrying drones dropped ordinance precisely on Israeli robotic gun positions. Within hours, militants detonated bombs to tear open Israel's separation fence, body cam footage showed. headtopics.com

“On Iran, let me start by saying no question that there’s a degree of complicity here. Iran has been supporting Hamas for many, many years,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

“We have no evidence, no intelligence proof of Iranian involvement in this situation," said Maj. Nir Dinar, an Israeli military spokesperson. Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ exiled leadership in Lebanon, denied that Iran helped plan the attack or gave the go-ahead for it in an interview with The Associated Press. headtopics.com

President Joe Biden warned other countries not to get involved the conflict in hopes of exploiting the chaos. “For any anyone thinking advantage of the situation,” he said in a speech Tuesday, “I have one word: Don’t.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares for Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares for Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares for Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.