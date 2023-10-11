Hamas threatens executions of kidnapping victims as Gaza remains under siege by Israel following Hamas attack on Israel

SKIP TO CONTENT‘They want their family members back’: Fears for kidnapping victims grow amid Gaza bombardment'Mental trauma that cannot be fathomed': Ayman Mohyeldin on plight of young people in Gaza Strip‘Gazans are prisoners’: Netanyahu warning Gazans to leave amid war with Hamas called ‘disingenuous’‘The endgame of election denial is that we shouldn't have elections’:...

Moskowitz saysHouse GOP 'wants to jam right-wing ideology down American people's throats' Leader Jeffries says'I don't have to put my life on the line': Cohen may not testify as Trump's online threats continue‘They want their family members back’: Fears for kidnapping victims grow amid Gaza bombardmentHamas is threatening to execute the hostages taken during its attack...

Read more:

MSNBC »

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.