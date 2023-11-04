Hamas Terrorists Commit Horrific Acts of Violence in Israel

Hamas killed Izhar Shy's 21-year-old son, Sgt. Yaron Oree Shay, during its October 7 terror attack on Israel. Yaron was a soldier stationed at the Israeli/Gaza border. (Credit: The Shay Family)“These people came with written action plans as to how to burn babies alive, how to behead young women in front of their families how to torture children in front of their parents, and then to kill everybody," explained Izhar Shay, Israel's Former Minister of Science and Technology

. “I think calling them terrorists is some kind of compliment, these barbarian savages.” In addition to reports of burning babies alive and beheading women, there are reports of Hamas terrorists hearing the sounds of children in safe rooms and shooting them up“I saw, for example, a family on a kibbutz, a father, two young boys maybe 10, 11 years old, grabbing them, pulling them out of their living room, going through their very small backyard and into a shelter," explainedon Friday. "Followed seconds later by a terrorist who throws a grenade into that small shelter. And then as the father comes staggering out, shoots him down. And then the boys come out. And they run into, into their house and the camera in the house is filming everything and they’re crying, ‘Where’s daddy?’ one says. The other says, ‘They killed daddy. Where’s my mommy?’ And then the terrorist comes in and casually opens the refrigerator and starts to eat from i

