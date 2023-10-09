Hamas terrorist called mom of sisters kidnapped at rave to mock family

White House slammed for hosting BBQ with live band as war rages in Israelkidnapped at a music festiva
Tamar David, of Beit Dagan, received the harrowing phone Sunday morning call from the operative, who apparently obtained the phone number from one of her daughters, Hodia, 25, and Tair, 27, “He called Hodia and Tair’s mother Tamar and laughed at the family,” family friend Tal Hezekiah told the news outlet in Hebrew, adding that he grabbed the phone from the anguished mom.
“Then the terrorist laughed and said to me in broken Hebrew: ‘Do you want to marry her?’ And hung up,” Hezekiah added The friend said he passed along details about the shocking call to the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service.The sisters were among hundreds of young Israelis who attended the Tribe of Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim when Hamas launched its attack against the Jewish state. headtopics.com
“They told their father that they were being shot at and one of them may have been injured. It’s not clear to us,” Hezekiah said. “There was a video that was uploaded on social media and in one of the segments we saw for a few seconds Hodia when she was kidnapped and held in the Gaza Strip,” he told the outlet.
“They were taken in a Jeep or vehicle along with several other young people who were kidnapped at the party,” the friend added. At least 260 have been reported dead at the festival, which witnesses have described as a “massacre.” It was unclear how many people were kidnapped by the terrorists. headtopics.com
As of Monday morning, the Israeli death toll from the attack climbed to at least 700 with more than 2,000 wounded. More than 400 were killed in Gaza.