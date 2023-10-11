Hamas terror tactics test Israel’s war strategy

Civilians take refuge in a bomb shelter during a missile attack in Ashkelon, Israel, on Tuesday.
“An organization like Hamas that has been fighting for decades and has run elections is not just expressing rage,” said Peter Krause, a political scientist at Boston College who studies the efficacy of terrorism. “They’ve tried boycotts, strikes, terrorism, military objectives.
“In no way will this rampage increase the odds of achieving a Palestinian state,” Abrahms said. “On the other hand, it will provoke Israel into trying to crush Hamas, which could end up strengthening Hamas and deepening the Palestinians’ impulse toward revenge. headtopics.com
That response may play into Hamas’s hands. As Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz concluded in his 2002 book, “Why Terrorism Works,” terror tactics usually resulted in gains in publicity, freedom for imprisoned comrades, and legitimacy for terrorists’ causes.responded to terrorism “by consistently rewarding and legitimizing it, rather than punishing and condemning it,” Dershowitz wrote.
Other countries have a record of responding to terrorism with harsh reprisals, such as Russia’s long history of brutally putting down separatist movements and Sri Lanka’s crackdown on the Tamil Tigers, whose decades-long fight for an independent state pioneered suicide bombings and the use of women and children in combat. headtopics.com
“Emotions are important to consider,” Krause said, “but a cool-eyed calculation would say that just because the other side wants you to attack back doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it.”Almost never does a terrorist group succeed in changing policy by attacking civilians, Abrahms said.