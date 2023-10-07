Hamas terror attack on Israel sets in the harsh reality of war in the Middle East

Mayor Adams and Gov.
That was 50 years ago, almost to the day, an anniversary worth repeating the next time a dreamy American leftist tells you the Palestinians are ready for peace. Its vaunted intelligence state, which features world-class technology and human spies and informers throughout the Muslim world, was caught completely off guard, both by the attack and the massive buildup of arms and equipment in Gaza.
As the prime minister said in a televised address, “We will defeat them . . . and take revenge for this black day.” The mullahs regard both Israel and the Saudis as enemies, and they simply could not abide the idea that its enemies would join forces. headtopics.com
Even allowing for the need for Muslim solidarity, the statement critically ignores the Hamas rejectionism of Israel’s right to exist. Still, the actions by Hamas and the warnings from Iran and Hezbollah reflect a reality described to me several years ago by an Israeli diplomat.
That means Iran is now capable of opening a multifront campaign that would cause enormous numbers of Israeli casualties and be a severe test of its resilience. If anything is certain, it is that the Hamas attack reflects Iran’s malign intentions and underscores the fallacy of the Biden White House’s attempt to woo it back into the international community. headtopics.com