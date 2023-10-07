Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 70 people were killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were also seized and taken into Gaza, an enormously sensitive issue for Israel.

The strength, sophistication and timing of the attack shocked Israelis. Hamas fighters used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing the long-blockaded Mediterranean territory, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast. headtopics.com

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, promising that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.” At a meeting of top security officials Saturday, Netanyahu said the first priority was to “cleanse” southern Israel of infiltrators, followed by a greater retaliation in Gaza.

Asked by reporters how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, replied, “That’s a good question.” The Israeli military confirmed that a number of Israelis had been taken captive. A top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, told Al-Jazeera TV that his group is holding “a large number” of Israeli prisoners including senior officers adding that they will be used in a prisoner exchange to free Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. Neither side said how many. headtopics.com

In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas had made “a grave mistake” and promised that “the state of Israel will win this war.”

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliationHamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday,

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fightingBreaking news and the latest headlines on international news.

Israel at War: Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Revenge on Hamas After Surprise Attack From Gaza StripAt least 22 people have been killed after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack by air, land and sea from the Gaza Strip, catching Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here

Hamas Announces Attack on Israel; Infiltrating From GazaThe Israeli military says that a number of Palestinian militants have infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip. It has ordered residents along the border area to remain indoors.

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here