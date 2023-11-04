Hamas Stockpiling Fuel for Paramilitary Activities, IDF Reveals

Hamas is revealed to be stockpiling large amounts of fuel for its paramilitary activities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have uncovered a recorded phone conversation in which Hamas operatives discuss stealing fuel from civilians and storing it beneath a hospital. Hamas has over 200,000 gallons of fuel, which it uses for its terror tunnel network and to fuel rockets launched against civilian targets in Israel

. This is a constant war crime that critics of the Israeli operation in Gaza often overlook. NBC has reported that Hamas has repeatedly demanded fuel deliveries during negotiations, without mentioning its massive stockpiles. The information about Hamas' fuel depots comes from various sources, including U.S. officials, current and former Israeli officials, and academics. This report should not come as a surprise to those who have been observing Gaza for a long time. When the UNRWA complained about running out of fuel on October 24, the IDF sarcastically suggested that they ask Hamas for some of the 500,000 liters it has stored in hidden and obvious fuel tanks around Gaza. An Israeli military spokesman stated that petrol will not enter Gaza as Hamas uses it for its military infrastructure

