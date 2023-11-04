Hamas Still Holds Over 200 Hostages, Relatives Await News

Nearly one month after its surprise terrorist attack on Israel, Hamas still holds over 200 hostages. And some of their relatives who traveled from Israel to the United States to rally support for their release are still waiting eagerly as the days continue to pass without word from their loved ones. On Oct. 7, Shani Segal's cousin Rimon Kirsht and her husband were kidnapped from their home in kibbutz Nirim. "At 8:30 in the morning, she left her mom a voice memo saying 'I love you
. I love you so much. I'm sorry I'm not there for you.' And that was it," Segal told Scripps News. A few days ago, Kirsht appeared in a video released by Hamas. A sign of life, perhaps, for her family. But also more excruciating pain. "What I saw in that video was my cousin, skinny, scared, but she was not wearing glasses," Segal said."How would you feel if for 26 days you will not be able to see?" Tragically, Kirsht's husband, Yogev Bokhstab, was nowhere in sight. "I can't even begin to explain to you how scared we are because Rimon and Yogev — if you talk about people that are in love and they're like glue, that's them," Segal added."And to think that they are not together. I know how much my cousin needs her husband." SEE MORE: Daughter of man held captive by Hamas urges international support Also apart of the Israeli delegation traveling across the U.S. is Sandy Feldma
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »
Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »
Source: CNBC | Read more »
Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »
Source: DenverChannel | Read more »
Source: NBCNews | Read more »