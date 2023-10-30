Hamas Says Russia 'Our Closest Friend'

Russia is 'our closest friend,' a Hamas spokesman has said, as the possibility of wider Israeli ground operations looms over efforts to safely return hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip for more than three weeks.Hamas has received a list of dual Russian citizens who could be held among other hostages in Gaza, senior Hamas member Mousa Abu Marzouk told the Russian state-backed RIA Novosti news agency.
Hamas has said up to 50 Israeli hostages have been killed in Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes on Gaza, but Newsweek could not independently verify this.Israel has carried out wave after wave of airstrikes on Gaza, ahead of an anticipated ground invasion of the strip, to the west of southern Israel. On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was beginning a new phase of the war with Hamas in Gaza, vowing to 'destroy the enemy above ground and below ground.
