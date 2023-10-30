Hamas Says Russia 'Our Closest Friend'

Russia is 'our closest friend,' a Hamas spokesman has said, as the possibility of wider Israeli ground operations looms over efforts to safely return hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip for more than three weeks.Hamas has received a list of dual Russian citizens who could be held among other hostages in Gaza, senior Hamas member Mousa Abu Marzouk told the Russian state-backed RIA Novosti news agency.

Hamas has said up to 50 Israeli hostages have been killed in Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes on Gaza, but Newsweek could not independently verify this.Israel has carried out wave after wave of airstrikes on Gaza, ahead of an anticipated ground invasion of the strip, to the west of southern Israel. On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was beginning a new phase of the war with Hamas in Gaza, vowing to 'destroy the enemy above ground and below ground.

United States Headlines Read more: Newsweek »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows Israel will fight Hamas 'in air, land, and sea'Video shows airstrikes landing near Gaza-Israeli border on October 27th Read more ⮕

Russia Asked Hamas to Find 8 Hostages With Dual CitizenshipHamas is looking for eight people identified by Russia as possibly being among the hostages in Gaza and is ready to free them, Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk told Russian state news agency RIA on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Israeli PM Netanyahu says country is entering ‘second stage' of war with HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a “second stage” in the war against Hamas by sending… Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says ‘second stage of the war’ has begunIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the military has opened a “second stage” in the war with Hamas, according to The Associated Press. Read more ⮕

Netanyahu says Israel-Hamas war will be 'long and difficult'Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea. Read more ⮕

Qatar-led negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue, source saysQatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at de-escalating fighting in Gaza continued on Saturday, a source briefed on the negotiations said, even as Israel intensified its assault on the enclave. Read more ⮕