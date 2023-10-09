Hamas’s strike on Israel drags the Middle East back into U.S. focus

Israel's flag is projected Sunday onto the front of 10 Downing Street in a show of support in London. (Justin Palmer/Getty Images), and rising — retains its power to shock. If anything, the sheer criminality of the largest act of terrorism ever against the Jewish state becomes more appalling as new details emerge. The slaughter of young people, reportedly numbering 260, at a dance party.

Also evident, as the initial shock abates, is the degree to which this audacious attack, enthusiastically praised and possibly orchestrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran, has upended a global political situation already destabilized by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Dangerous” has accurately described the geopolitical situation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. After Saturday, it seems too mild a word. Mr. Biden and his foreign policy team had nurtured the belief that they could reset U.S. strategy based on great-power competition with Russia and, above all, China. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire in the north, opening a second front in Middle East warIsrael struck Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Sunday in response to rocket and mortar attacks on its northern border in the second day of fending off Islamist militants.

US strengthens 'defense posture' in Middle East amid war in IsraelRachel Schilke is a breaking news reporter at the Washington Examiner. Originally from Frankfort, Illinois, she graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2022 and served as a managing editor at the Daily Iowan with a focus on crime and courts and local government. Follow her on X: rachel_schilke.

Biden Official Bragged Middle East Was 'Quieter' Days Before Israel AttacksDays before the attacks, Jake Sullivan said the amount of time he had to spend on the crisis in the Middle East was 'significantly reduced.'

Hamas’s attack on Israel shows Iran wants endless war in the Middle EastRegional peace won’t come without solving the Palestinian question. Saudi Arabia is ready to help broker a lasting solution.

Israel war: Senate Democrats flag dozens of vacant national security posts in Middle EastSamantha-Jo Roth joined the Washington Examiner in October 2022, covering Congress and campaigns, specifically focusing on the Senate. She previously worked as an on-air correspondent, covering the Florida congressional delegation for Spectrum News. Her reporting on a mysterious disease killing coral off the coast of Florida was nominated for a regional Emmy. She also covered Capitol Hill and national politics for Gray Television. Before relocating to Washington, Samantha-Jo traveled the nation

Middle East risks prospect of fresh regional war after Hamas stealth attack on IsraelThe unprecedented nature of Hamas assault has raised concerns that Iran may have been involved, given Tehran's long-time support for Hamas and its cause.