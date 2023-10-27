Hamas Reveals Its Demands for Release of Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Delegates of Hamas in Moscow have released a set of demands to be met for the release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas delegation visiting Moscow told the Russian-state controlled news outlet Kommersant that the group will not release hostages until Israel agrees to a ceasefire. Abu Hamid, part of the delegation that traveled to the Russian capital, also said all hostages taken to Gaza still need to be located.

"Hundreds of citizens and dozens of militants from various Palestinian factions entered the territories occupied in 1948,...

Read more:

AllSidesNow »

Hamas Reveals Its Demands for Release of Israeli Hostages in GazaHamas representative Abu Hamid said a 'calm environment' is needed to negotiate any releases during a visit to Moscow. Read more ⮕

Israeli military says Hamas hiding tunnels, operations centres in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military accused the Islamist movement Hamas on Friday of using the main hospital in Gaza as a shield for its tunnels and operational centres. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli ground operation in Gaza is 'increasing,' military saysThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Live blog: Hamas says fighting Israeli 'ground incursion' inside GazaIsraeli 'land war' in besieged Gaza on the 22nd day of fighting comes as communication services in the Palestinian enclave are cut, following a heavy round of Israeli air strikes in the darkened territory. Read more ⮕

Live blog: Israeli attacks kill 50 captives in Gaza — HamasAt least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks, including 2,913 children, as Israel continues air strikes across besieged Gaza on the 20th day of the attacks. Read more ⮕

Almost 50 hostages killed so far from Israeli bombings on Gaza — HamasHamas armed wing Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of prisoners who have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli air strikes has reached almost 50. Read more ⮕