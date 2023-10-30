Hamas releases video that purports to show three women hostages captured during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel

More than 70 people are missing after the latest deadly boat accident in Nigeria’s northNation-WorldFormer White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has 2-book deal with Scribner, starting with a book reflecting on her years in governmentA Japan court says North Korea is responsible for the abuses of people lured there by false promises
A Japanese high court on Monday said the North Korean government was responsible for the human rights abuses of plaintiffs who said they were lured to the North by Pyongyang’s false promise of living in the “paradise on Earth.
Aid groups and social justice activists have appealed to French authorities to protect the rights of thousands of migrants and others living on the streets as the Paris region prepares for next year’s Olympic Games headtopics.com
United States Headlines
IDF Strikes Oct. 7 Terrorist Mastermind, Hamas Leader Asem Abu RakabaThe Israel Defense Forces believe they have killed the Oct. 7 terrorist planner Asem Abu Rakaba, who led Hamas' Aerial Array and orchestrated the paragliders assault on Israel. Read more ⮕