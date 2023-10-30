More than 70 people are missing after the latest deadly boat accident in Nigeria’s northNation-WorldFormer White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has 2-book deal with Scribner, starting with a book reflecting on her years in governmentA Japan court says North Korea is responsible for the abuses of people lured there by false promises

A Japanese high court on Monday said the North Korean government was responsible for the human rights abuses of plaintiffs who said they were lured to the North by Pyongyang’s false promise of living in the “paradise on Earth.

Aid groups and social justice activists have appealed to French authorities to protect the rights of thousands of migrants and others living on the streets as the Paris region prepares for next year’s Olympic Games headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: sdut »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows Israel will fight Hamas 'in air, land, and sea'Video shows airstrikes landing near Gaza-Israeli border on October 27th Read more ⮕

The most extreme anti-Israel, Hamas-sympathizing moments on college campuses since the Oct. 7 attacksControversial displays of Hamas-sympathizing are occurring on college campuses across the country in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

IDF Strikes Oct. 7 Terrorist Mastermind, Hamas Leader Asem Abu RakabaThe Israel Defense Forces believe they have killed the Oct. 7 terrorist planner Asem Abu Rakaba, who led Hamas' Aerial Array and orchestrated the paragliders assault on Israel. Read more ⮕

Dramatic new video reveals Hamas' biggest advantage against Israel: 'Tunnel network of terror'IDF vows to destory Hamas tunnel network beneath Gaza as all-out invasion looms Read more ⮕

See all homes sold in these New Jersey counties, Oct. 16 to Oct. 22Real estate transfers in New Jersey counties reported from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. Read more ⮕