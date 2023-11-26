Hamas Releases Israelis and Foreigners in Cease-Fire Swap

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said. The army said Red Cross representatives transferred the freed hostages, including four Thais, to Egypt late Saturday. They were to be transferred to Israel later in the evening. Israel was to free 39 Palestinians later Saturday as part of the deal that ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.

The last-minute delay had created a tense standoff on the second day of what's meant to be a four-day cease-fire





