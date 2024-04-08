Hamas Reiterates Commitment to Ceasefire Talks in Cairo

Israel's aggression on besieged Gaza — now in its 185th day — has killed at least 33,175 Palestinians and wounded 75,886 others as Egyptian media reports progress in ceasefire talks in Cairo .The United Nations and other international aid organisations decried the devastating toll of six months of war in Gaza , warning that the Palestinian territory had become "beyond catastrophic".

/ Photo: APPalestinian resistance group Hamas has reiterated its commitment to securing a deal that brings a cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the repatriation of hostages. “A delegation from the movement arrived in Cairo and met with Abbas Kamel," Hamas said in a statement. “The delegation emphasised Hamas's demands, its desire to reach an agreement that would achieve a complete cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, the free return of displaced people to their regions and places of residence, the relief of our people and the beginning of reconstruction of what was destroyed by the occupation,” it said. Hamas emphasised the necessity to “achieve a hostage swap deal under which Palestinian prisoners are released in exchange for the release of (Israeli) hostages detained by Hamas and the resistance in Gaz

Hamas Ceasefire Talks Cairo Gaza Israeli Forces Hostages Palestinian Prisoners Occupation Forces

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Led "Ceasefire" Resolution Fails, Condemned for Not Demanding Real CeasefireThe resolution didn\'t demand a ceasefire, but rather called it 'imperative' that one eventually come about.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Israel, Hamas reject international calls for ceasefire in GazaThe U.S. abstained on the resolution, which also demands the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Israel, Hamas reject international calls for ceasefire in GazaThe U.S. abstained on the resolution, which also demands the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, UN Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolutionThe UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after the US abstained from the vote. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

The Best Way to End Hamas Requires a Ceasefire FirstIt is disgraceful that so many people around the world—from U.S. academics to useless leaders in some Arab countries, all the way to sanctimonious Western journalists – continue to abet the...

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

U.S. Ambassador Disappointed with UN Resolution on Israel-Hamas CeasefireU.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield expresses disappointment with the UN resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, stating that it stretched beyond previous efforts.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »