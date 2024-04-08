Hamas Reiterates Commitment to Ceasefire Talks in Cairo

Israel's aggression on besieged Gaza — now in its 185th day — has killed at least 33,175 Palestinians and wounded 75,886 others as Egyptian media reports progress in ceasefire talks in Cairo .The United Nations and other international aid organisations decried the devastating toll of six months of war in Gaza , warning that the Palestinian territory had become "beyond catastrophic".
/ Photo: APPalestinian resistance group Hamas has reiterated its commitment to securing a deal that brings a cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the repatriation of hostages. “A delegation from the movement arrived in Cairo and met with Abbas Kamel," Hamas said in a statement. “The delegation emphasised Hamas's demands, its desire to reach an agreement that would achieve a complete cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, the free return of displaced people to their regions and places of residence, the relief of our people and the beginning of reconstruction of what was destroyed by the occupation,” it said. Hamas emphasised the necessity to “achieve a hostage swap deal under which Palestinian prisoners are released in exchange for the release of (Israeli) hostages detained by Hamas and the resistance in Gaz
Hamas Ceasefire Talks Cairo Gaza Israeli Forces Hostages Palestinian Prisoners Occupation Forces
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
