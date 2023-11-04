HEAD TOPICS

Hamas Rebuilds Arsenal as Israel Steps Up Gaza Invasion

WSJ1 min.

Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a parade this July to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel.

The last time Israel invaded the Gaza Strip nearly a decade ago, its troops pummeled an overmatched Hamas fighting force. They destroyed tunnel systems and sealed off smuggling routes, costing the Islamist group two-thirds of its missiles by the time they withdrew. Now, as Israel steps up a new invasion, it faces a more-potent enemy that has rebuilt its arsenal with help from Iran. Since the operation started on Oct.

27, Hamas has attacked the Israeli army with explosive-laden drones, anti-tank missiles and high-impact rockets—the sorts of weapons that have transformed the battlefield in Ukraine

United States Headlines

