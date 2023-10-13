Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

A slickly produced two-minute propaganda video posted to social media by Hamas on Sept. 12 shows fighters using explosives to blast through asweep in on pickup trucks and then move building by building through a full-scale reconstruction of an Israeli town, firing automatic weapons at human-silhouetted paper targets.
A large sign in Hebrew and Arabic at the gate says “Horesh Yaron,” the name of a controversial Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. The gunmen move through the cinderblock buildings, seizing other men playing the roles of Israeli soldiers as hostages.
The seeds of Israel’s failure to anticipate and stop Saturday’s attack go back at least a decade. Faced with recurringWith financial help from US taxpayers, Israel completed construction of a $1.1 billion project to fortify its existing defenses along its 40-mile land border with Gaza in 2021.The new, upgraded barrier includes a “smart fence” up to 19. headtopics.com
Satellite images analyzed by the AP show the massive extent of the damage done at the heavily fortified Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel.and analyzed Tuesday showed gaping holes in three sections of the border wall, the largest more than 230 feet wide.
Israeli authorities announced Wednesday they had recovered the bodies of about 1,500 Islamic fighters, though no details were provided about where they were found or how they died. Ali Barakeh, a Beirut-based senior Hamas official, acknowledged that over the years the group had received supplies, financial support, military expertise and training from its allies abroad, including Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. headtopics.com