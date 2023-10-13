Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

A slickly produced two-minute propaganda video posted to social media by Hamas on Sept. 12 shows fighters using explosives to blast through asweep in on pickup trucks and then move building by building through a full-scale reconstruction of an Israeli town, firing automatic weapons at human-silhouetted paper targets.

A large sign in Hebrew and Arabic at the gate says “Horesh Yaron,” the name of a controversial Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. The gunmen move through the cinderblock buildings, seizing other men playing the roles of Israeli soldiers as hostages.

The seeds of Israel’s failure to anticipate and stop Saturday’s attack go back at least a decade. Faced with recurringWith financial help from US taxpayers, Israel completed construction of a $1.1 billion project to fortify its existing defenses along its 40-mile land border with Gaza in 2021.The new, upgraded barrier includes a “smart fence” up to 19. headtopics.com

Satellite images analyzed by the AP show the massive extent of the damage done at the heavily fortified Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel.and analyzed Tuesday showed gaping holes in three sections of the border wall, the largest more than 230 feet wide.

Israeli authorities announced Wednesday they had recovered the bodies of about 1,500 Islamic fighters, though no details were provided about where they were found or how they died. Ali Barakeh, a Beirut-based senior Hamas official, acknowledged that over the years the group had received supplies, financial support, military expertise and training from its allies abroad, including Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

NYT Labels Hamas as ‘Hamas Terrorists,’ Then Revises to ‘Hamas Gunmen’ Before Changing BackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Muslim doctor taken hostage, used as human shield by Hamas terrorists disguised as IDF: 'I was praying for a miracle'Hamas militants fired more rockets from Gaza, hitting Barzilai Hospital in the Israeli coastal town of Ashkelon on October 8, 2023

Netanyahu announces emergency gov’t, describes Hamas atrocities, says every Hamas man is a dead manAnnouncing the formation of a “national emergency government” with the addition of Benny Gantz’s National Unity party, Prime Minister Benjami...

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’

Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak outThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.