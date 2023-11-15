Hamas Official Hails Brutal Attack on Innocent Civilians

The gruesome details and brutal savagery of the October 7 attack launched by Hamas operatives on innocent civilians was shocking to even the most battled-hardened soldiers and war correspondents.

Evidence of beheadings, babies shot in their cribs, parents shot in front of their children, entire families massacred, the torture and execution of the elderly, people burned alive, and hundreds of young people gunned down while attending a musical festival for peace, were widely reported and verified by video, audio, and forensic evidence. Most people would be horrified. Yet in an interview on Lebanese television, Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad hailed the brutal October 7 attack and pledged to repeat the October 7 attack again and again until Israel is 'removed,' claiming Hamas 'was the victim,' therefore 'everything they do is justified.' That interview was the inspiration for a recent cartoon I drew for the Washington Post depicting Gazi Hamad and his human shields. But my cartoon was pulled off the Washington Post editorial website amid an internal outcr

