Hamas Is Reportedly Using Rape as Warfare. Where Are the Feminists? | Opinion

Just when you thought the news out of Israel couldn't get any worse, reports emerged Tuesday morning that 40 babies had been executed by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Some of these babies were reportedly beheaded. Read that again: So-called Palestinian resistance fighters, cowards targeting the most vulnerable, cut off the heads of babies.

Not one has spoken out against what appear to be the mass rapes committed by Hamas fighters.Their silence sends a loud and clear message: We don't care about the rape of Israeli and Jewish women. We don't care if their broken bodies are paraded through streets by terrorists.The silence of feminist and women's organizations authorizes rape as a weapon of war.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Netanyahu says retaliation against Hamas 'savages' will 'reverberate with them for generations': 'Hamas is ISIS'Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS in a fiery speech Monday night, in which he vowed that the Jewish nation’s retaliation against the terrorist organization for the kil…

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Hamas AttackIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Biden decries Hamas invasion, confirms Americans taken hostage by Hamas and 14 killedPres. Joe Biden did not hold back in remarks from the White House Tuesday when he strongly condemned Hamas' invasion of Israel as a reflection of the worst...