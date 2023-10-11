Hamas Invasion Rewrites Rules in Middle East

DUBAI—Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas militants, who killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped many more back to the Gaza Strip, has upended fundamental assumptions about the Middle East.

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Biden decries Hamas invasion, confirms Americans taken hostage by Hamas and 14 killedPres. Joe Biden did not hold back in remarks from the White House Tuesday when he strongly condemned Hamas' invasion of Israel as a reflection of the worst...

NYT Labels Hamas as ‘Hamas Terrorists,’ Then Revises to ‘Hamas Gunmen’ Before Changing BackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Rihanna Rewrites the Rules of Stealth WealthLeave it to the billionaire to provide a masterclass in logo-less dressing.

'Sex, friends, rock ’n’ roll': Boygenius rewrites the rules of rock stardomOn the eve of a new EP, the members of Boygenius reflect on their breakthrough year, closing their tour at the Hollywood Bowl and their Grammy heroines.

Netanyahu says retaliation against Hamas 'savages' will 'reverberate with them for generations': 'Hamas is ISIS'Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS in a fiery speech Monday night, in which he vowed that the Jewish nation’s retaliation against the terrorist organization for the kil…

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Hamas AttackIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.