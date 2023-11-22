Hamas considers releasing hostages in potential breakthrough

In a potential breakthrough, Hamas is considering releasing 50 women and children in exchange for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. This could lead to a four- to five-day pause in the Israel-Hamas war, allowing for a safer transfer and the delivery of aid to suffering Palestinians in Gaza. While around 200 hostages will remain in Hamas' grasp, this deal could be a rare bright spot in a dark time. President Joe Biden should acknowledge the success of this policy so far.





politico » / 🏆 381. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli warplanes strike Palestinians in Gaza ahead of expected ground offensiveIsraeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Fears of a widening war have grown as Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaAt least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Israeli women released by Hamas heading to medical facility in Israel -Israeli statementTwo Israeli women who were released by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Monday have been handed over to the Israeli military and are on their way to a medical facility in Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli prime ministers' office.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

2 Israeli hostages released by Hamas, Israeli Hostage Center saysThe hostages are two elderly women who are both Israeli nationals, according to the Israeli Hostage Center.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp kills dozensThe Israeli military said the strike killed a senior Hamas commander — a claim Hamas denied.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Forces Strike 150 Targets, Remain in Gaza After Friday Night IncursionSee multiple perspectives from Financial Times, Newsmax (News), and NPR (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »