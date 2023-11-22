Hamas considers releasing hostages in potential breakthrough

In a potential breakthrough, Hamas is considering releasing 50 women and children in exchange for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. This could lead to a four- to five-day pause in the Israel-Hamas war, allowing for a safer transfer and the delivery of aid to suffering Palestinians in Gaza. While around 200 hostages will remain in Hamas' grasp, this deal could be a rare bright spot in a dark time. President Joe Biden should acknowledge the success of this policy so far.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: politico » / 🏆 381. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli warplanes strike Palestinians in Gaza ahead of expected ground offensiveIsraeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory. Fears of a widening war have grown as Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaAt least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said.
Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »
Israeli women released by Hamas heading to medical facility in Israel -Israeli statementTwo Israeli women who were released by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Monday have been handed over to the Israeli military and are on their way to a medical facility in Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli prime ministers' office.
Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »
2 Israeli hostages released by Hamas, Israeli Hostage Center saysThe hostages are two elderly women who are both Israeli nationals, according to the Israeli Hostage Center.
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp kills dozensThe Israeli military said the strike killed a senior Hamas commander — a claim Hamas denied.
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »
Israeli Forces Strike 150 Targets, Remain in Gaza After Friday Night IncursionSee multiple perspectives from Financial Times, Newsmax (News), and NPR (Online News) at AllSides.com.
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »