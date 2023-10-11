Hamas attacks on Israel spark rallies from Sydney to Berlin

Both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests have broken out, with heated rhetoric in some cases devolving into ugly displays of antisemitism,Since the founding of Israel more than 75 years ago, the Palestinians’ plight has been a rallying cry for neighbors such as Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, even though they have also been criticized for not doing enough to materially improve the lives of...

Saturday's attacks came after a years-long normalization of diplomatic relationships between Israel and the Arab world, a Trump-era initiative known as the Abraham Accords.

As Israelis grieve and Gazans brace for a heavy reprisal, Israel once again finds itself isolated in the Middle East. headtopics.com

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli Embassy in London on Monday, waving placards with messages such as “Israel are the new Nazis,” as well as the green Hamas flag. Attendees danced and called for a “Free Palestine.

"Fireworks were let off, flares were lit and chants of 'Israel is a terrorist state,' 'Free Palestine' and 'Allahu akbar' rang out,"The rallies in European capitals reflect complex realities of migration from the Arab world, legacies of antisemitism and the challenges of globalization — clashing in vivid images of jubilation, grief and confusion. headtopics.com

There were also vigils for the 1,200 slain Israelis, including in the very heart of Berlin, where the poisonous ideology of the Nazis once reigned. Germans gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate — illuminated by an image of the Israeli flag —. Arab workers were essential to rebuilding Europe after World War II; there have been recent influxes of migrants fleeing war in Syria and North Africa.

To make matters more complex, many of these pro-Palestinian protests, with their occasional shows of antisemitism, are taking place in cities from which Jews were deported to the Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Those scars are deep and can reopen at times like these., with speakers endorsing the killing of Israelis by Hamas to cheers and applause. headtopics.com

