Hamas attacks in Israel: Airlines that have suspended flights amid travel advisory

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence missile system in the early hours of Oct. 8, 2023.The Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war," according to a statement issued by the IDF early Saturday morning.

The agency issued a NOTAM, or Notice to Air Missions, to pilots following the unrest that reads, in part, "potentially hazardous situation" and "operators are advised to exercise extreme caution. An Israeli sodleir prays standing in front of a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023.United Airlines said it will suspend operations to Israel, telling ABC News: "The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are adjusting flight schedules as required.

American Airlines also temporarily suspended operations, saying in a statement: "We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed."The airline said it's working to "safely transport Delta people back to the U.S. and will work with the U.S. government as needed to assist with the repatriation of U.S.

Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel Amid Ongoing Hamas Attack

