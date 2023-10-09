Hamas attack’s link to Holocaust, ‘Squad’ Dem flies Palestinian flag outside office and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ... ‘MURDER JEWS’ – Hamas terror attack on Israel directly links to Holocaust, official says. Continue reading … EMBRACING THE ENEMY – 'Squad' Dem Tlaib blasted for Palestinian flag outside Capitol office.

Continue reading … PRIMETIME LAURA INGRAHAM – Wouldn't it be great if we had a real president right now? Continue reading … JESSE WATTERS – Why did Hamas decide to strike? Continue reading … SEAN HANNITY – Israel has an ‘obligation’ to fight back. Continue reading … FOX NEWS @ NIGHT – There can't be anymore Hamas to contend with: Shahar Azani. See video ...

Read more:

FoxNews »

Progressive Dem slams ‘reprehensible and repulsive’ response to Hamas attack on Israel after ‘Squad’ remarksNew York Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres is breaking with some of his Democratic colleagues in expressing support for Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

Elderly Holocaust survivor in wheelchair kidnapped by Hamas: BlinkenAn elderly Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair was among the more than 100 people taken hostage by the Palestinian terror group Hamas this weekend, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

Former US Ambassador to Israel: Hamas’ attack most successful ‘murder campaign’ on Jews since the HolocaustThe former U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said the nation is in a state of shock over a situation that has 'never happened before.'

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.