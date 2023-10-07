The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Hamas attack left at least 250 dead and 1,500 wounded in Israel. And at least 232 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,700 wounded in retaliatory Israeli strikes.Iran unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate, UN expert saysSeveral 2024 Republican presidential contenders immediately tried to pin a portion of the blame on Biden.

But brokering such a deal was already seen as a heavy lift as the kingdom has said it won’t officially recognize Israel before a resolution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The new conflict adds an enormous new roadblock to Biden’s ambitions, although the administration official said the White House did not see the Hamas attack derailing the effort. headtopics.com

Netanyahu vowed in his own national address to avenge the startling attacks, pledging to “bring the fight to them with a might and scale that the enemy has not yet known.” “There will be mistakes that often happen on the battlefield, no military is perfect. That’s when I think the president will come under fire from his left flank,” Schanzer said.Former President Donald Trump charged that the U.S. is perceived as being “weak and ineffective” on the global stage under Biden, opening the door to hostility against Israel. Florida Gov.

In a briefing with Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff on Saturday, administration officials said the U.S. had warned Iran “through interlocutors” that direct involvement in the Gaza situation would imperil any future initiatives the U.S. might consider with the Islamic Republic, according to a congressional aide familiar with the session. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticismPresident Joe Biden has been thrust into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration’s policies led to this moment

Hamas attacks on Israel 'funded' by Biden, GOP 2024 candidates sayVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

GOP Candidates Use Israel-Gaza to Hit Biden on Foreign PolicyRepublicans renewed their opposition to President Biden’s decision to unfreeze $6 billion for humanitarian purposes as part of recent hostage release negotiations.

GOP presidential candidates post support for Israel and blast Biden following Hamas attacksChristopher Hutton is a technology reporter for the Washington Examiner covering Big Tech companies like Facebook and X as well as the regulatory efforts by Washington to rein in the tech companies. H

GOP candidates blame Biden and Iran for Hamas attack on Israel“The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said.

GOP presidential candidates declare support for Israel after Hamas assault: ‘Joe Biden funded these attacks’GOP presidential candidates offered their support Saturday for Israel after Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded southern portions of the country and killed at least 100 people.