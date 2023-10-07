The deadly Hamas militant attack on Israel and the massive retaliation it provoked from Jerusalem have thrust President Joe Biden into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration's policies led to this moment.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry in a statement did not condemn the Hamas attack, but noted the kingdom’s “repeated warnings of the dangers … of the situation as a result of the continued occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against its sanctities.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

GOP presidential candidates declare support for Israel after Hamas assault: ‘Joe Biden funded these attacks’GOP presidential candidates offered their support Saturday for Israel after Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded southern portions of the country and killed at least 100 people.

GOP presidential candidates post support for Israel and blast Biden following Hamas attacksChristopher Hutton is a technology reporter for the Washington Examiner covering Big Tech companies like Facebook and X as well as the regulatory efforts by Washington to rein in the tech companies. H

GOP candidates blame Biden and Iran for Hamas attack on Israel“The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said.

2024 GOP presidential contenders blame Biden for Hamas attacks on IsraelRebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Hamas attacks on Israel 'funded' by Biden, GOP 2024 candidates sayVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics