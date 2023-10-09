Hamas' attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North Korea

South Korea’s defense minister said Tuesday he would push to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement in order to resume frontline surveillance on rival North Korea, as the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants raised concerns in South Korea about similar assaults by the North.

North Korean troops also shot and killed a South Korean government official who was found drifting near their sea boundary in September that year. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years as the pace of both North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and the United States’ combined military exercises with South Korea and Japan have both intensified in tit-for-tat.

Read more:

sdut »

Asia markets poised for rise as markets shake off pressures from Hamas attackJapan and South Korea return to trade for the first day after the Hamas attack.

Asia markets rise as investors shake off pressures from Hamas attackJapan and South Korea return to trade for the first day after the Hamas attack.

Hong Kong and Japan lead gains in Asia as investors shake off pressures from Hamas attackJapan and South Korea return to trade for the first day after the Hamas attack.

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.