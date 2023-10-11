Hamas' attack on Israel could benefit Nikki Haley in 2024 presidential race

from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

"If you look at how divided America is, if you look at how distracted America is, when that happens, our enemies take notice, because it shows weakness," she said in an interview this week. "We are seeing in Israel, they have had distractions, and you see this happen.

The Republican field has lined up behind Israel since Saturday and blamed President Joe Biden for his handling of relations with Iran, notably a deal to return American hostages that included a $6 billion transfer of seized funds to Tehran. Iran has long supported Hamas, though U.S. officials say there's no conclusive evidence yet that Iranian agents were involved in the most recent attack. headtopics.com

In the first GOP debate in August, she attacked Vivek Ramaswamy’s argument that the U.S. shouldn’t support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, telling the 38-year-old entrepreneur, "You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows.

Haley and the others at the GOP debates have tried with little success to dislodge Trump from the top of the field. Trump has skipped both debates and called for future events to be cancelled. On Friday, both campaigns are headed to Texas to court deep-pocketed donors as they strive to be seen as the Trump alternative. headtopics.com

Former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner had been a DeSantis donor but is now contributing to Haley’s campaign for president and encouraging others to follow suit.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki HaleyFormer Texas congressman Will Hurd has suspended his Republican presidential bid, abandoning a brief campaign built on criticizing Donald Trump at a time when his party seems even more determined to embrace the former president

