Hamas attack on Israel bears similarities to Iranian tactics

SKIP TO CONTENT2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacksPalestinian-Americans hold rally in ChicagoRep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen.

Booker safely evacuate from Israel01:46Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?04:23Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

Read more:

MSNBC »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Top Iranian General's Ominous Prediction About Hamas Assault on IsraelIran has described Hamas' attack as self defense and a 'natural reaction to the Zionists' warmongering and provocative policies.'

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

'We are being slaughtered': Israelis cry for help as Hamas militants break into homesVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Hamas terrorism in Israel: Western leaders 'strongly condemn' attacksVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel