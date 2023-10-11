Hamas attack exposes our ideologically captured universities

As the depravity of Hamas continues to be realized — including the beheading of dozens of babies, the rape of hundreds of women, and the deaths of over a thousand Israelis — some have been shocked by how this violence is being not just tolerated, but celebrated, on college campuses.

“In nearly 50 years of Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today,” former Harvard President and National Economic Council Director Lawrence Summers said Monday after over two dozen Harvard student groups issued a joint statement supporting the attacks.And Harvard was not alone.

Who is teaching our nation’s highest performing students that rape and murder of innocent civilians is justified? The statement signed by students at Columbia provides a helpful hint. “As Columbia students, our classes regularly discuss the inevitability of resistance as part of the struggle for decolonization,” the statement reads. “We study under renowned scholars who denounce the fact that the media requires oppressed peoples to be 'perfect victims' in order to deserve sympathy. headtopics.com

Our nation’s college students are being taught to side with terrorists by the insular far-left academics we have allowed to monopolize our nation’s institutions of higher learning. For decades, far-left academics have consolidated power on college campuses, denying teaching jobs to any scholar who did not toe the ideological line inside and outside the classroom. Every discipline has been corrupted, not just the usual suspects such as African American studies and gender studies, but English, sociology, economics, history, and even the sciences.

Denial of truth in academia is so bad that the most recent college graduates cannot recognize reality in front of them. Asked by YouGov if Hamas deliberately struck Israeli civilians, the vast majority of all U.S. adults said yes, but just 32% of those aged 18-29 did. headtopics.com

