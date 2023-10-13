Hamas armed wing says 13 captives killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the last 24 hours

The statement said six of the hostages were killed in strikes on two separate locations in the Northern district and seven more died in strikes that hit three locations in the Gaza district.

Turkey's Erdogan Calls Israeli Response to Hamas in Gaza a 'Massacre'Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Israel's blockade and bombing of Gaza in retaliation for Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack was a disproportionate response amounting to a 'massacre.'

As Israeli government unifies, Gaza Strip suffers in the retaliation for Hamas’ attackGet the latest breaking world news covering the current international top stories from cleveland.com.

Hamas says fired rockets at Tel Aviv after Israeli strikes on Gaza civiliansMore than 1,200 people have been killed and thousands of others have been injured in the relentless bombardment of the blockaded enclave by Israel.