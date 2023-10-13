Hamas apologists are moral imbeciles, but they’re also a fringe

For most of us, it has taken no heavy intellectual effort to muster a morally healthy response to the monstrous attacks that Hamas carried out in Israel. We instinctively feel revulsion and want safety for the innocent and justice for the perpetrators and their accomplices.In certain corners of the left, though, ideology has suppressed these normal sentiments.

The news media and, even more, social media amplify the voices of noxious outliers. And it is easier to condemn those voices than to identify how to destroy Hamas and safeguard Israel, so condemnation is more prevalent than strategic analysis. (In this column, for example.

We should be willing to criticize Israel if its actions place too little value on Gazans’ lives — even as we distinguish between its actions and the intentional killings committed by Hamas. People who cannot bring themselves to state the most obvious truth about what is happening in the Middle East, however, deserve no place in our public debates. headtopics.com

