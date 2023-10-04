Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be Oct. 31 in some N.J. towns. Here’s the new date.

Toms River's annual Halloween parade prompts some New Jersey towns to reschedule trick-or-treating each year.Every kid knows that trick-or-treating is on Halloween. Except when it isn’t.

Officials in Toms River, Pine Beach, Beachwood and South Toms River have once again designated Oct. 30 as the trick-or-treating day, officials said this week. “This was a joint decision made by the Township, Toms River Fire Companies and the Toms River Police Department. We want children to come to the parade with their families on Halloween but still enjoy the time-honored tradition of trick-or-treating,” said Toms River Mayor Maurice B. Hill.

“On Oct. 30th, motorists should be aware and drive with extra caution. Be on the alert for excited youngsters, whose vision may be obstructed by masks, darting out into traffic. We also advise parents to accompany young children, always carry a flashlight for safety, stay on sidewalks or as close to the curb as possible and only go to houses where the porch lights are on,” Little said. headtopics.com

In 2011, an early snowstorm that downed power lines and trees also prompted some municipalities to delay trick-or-treating. Some New Jersey municipalities also issue guidelines each year for what times trick-or-treaters should go door-to-door. Harmony Township has set 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as its two-hour, trick-or-treating window this year.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Los Gatos: The Cats hosting Oct. 8 Maui benefit with music, Oct. 22 paella dinnerRestaurant launching its venture to showcase young chefs

Mars Society conference happening online Oct. 5 through Oct. 8Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, 'Why Am I Taller?', is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/howellspace

SNL Returns Oct. 14th: Pete Davidson, Ice Spice; Oct. 21st: Bad BunnyWell, it looks like all of that speculation over when NBC's Saturday Night Live would kick off Season 49 can be put to rest because SNL is returning a week from this Saturday for the first of at least two new episodes. October 14th sees SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, while […]



'Halloween' Returning to Select Theaters for 45th Anniversary‘Halloween 4’ and ‘Halloween 5’ will also be showing as part of the spooky celebration.

SONIC Drive-In Announces All-New Trick or Treat Blast for HalloweenThe new treat delivers all of your favorite Halloween candies.

Trick Or Treat Studios Toy Fair Reveals: SAW, Halloween, MoreTrick Or Treat Studios revealed and now has up for preorder some awesome 1/6th scale figures and prop replicas from some horror favorites.