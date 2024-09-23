Halloween spending expected to hit $11.6 billion despite slight dip from last year

FILE - Halloween candy is for sale at a Harris Teeter grocery store on October 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)said last week that this year’s Halloween spending is expected to hit $11.6 billion, down from last year’s record $12.2 billion but higher than any other year on record.

Americans told the NRF that their top Halloween activities will include handing out candy , decorating their home or yard , dressing up in costume , carving a pumpkin and throwing or attending a party .About equal shares of consumers will get their Halloween merchandise at discount stores, specialty Halloween/costume stores, and online retailers.

