Halloween quiz! How much do you know about the festive fall holiday?

Halloween 2023 is just around the corner — and scores of people are already choosing and planning their costumes, decorations, parties and more. From candy to fun, Halloween is one of the most festive holidays of the year. How well do you know facts about the day? Test yourself in this fun Halloween quiz! Which Halloween candy ranked highest in sales in 2021, according to Instacart? Peanut M&M's M&M's Snickers Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Candy corn was once known as chicken feed — true or false? True False The most common ghostly sighting reported at the White House has been of Abraham Lincoln, according to History.com — true or false? True Dutch Trick or treating evolved from children offering to pray for the souls of lost loved ones in exchange for food and money — what was this tradition originally called? Begging Souling Treating Praying Pet spending for Halloween reached a record high in 2021 — according to an NRF survey, how much was spent? $200 million $550 million $710 million Doughnut Ma'ams Which group of people helped popularize jack-o’-lanterns? The Irish The Germans The British The Italians Which popular Halloween movie had a sequel released in 2022? 'Halloweentown' 'The Addams Family' 'Scream' 'Hocus Pocus' Which state produces up to five times more pumpkins than any other state? Massachusetts Illinois Maine Pennsylvania M&M’s are the most popular Halloween-season candy sold in which two states, according to Instacart? New York and New Jersey Kansas and Kentucky Hawaii and New Hampshire West Virginia and California The heaviest pumpkin, a Guinness World Record holder in 2021, weighed over 2,700 lbs. from which country? Italy United States Germany Sweden Which city hosts the largest Halloween parade in the U.S.? New York City Los Angeles Chicago Which Halloween costume is the most popular, according to Google Trends? Doctor Spider Man Cat Witch Approximately how many people dressed up their pet in a costume for Halloween 2022, according to the National Retail Federation? 1 in 5 2 in 5 1 in 2 2 in 3 Which of these categories was expected to account for the most spending on Halloween in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation? Candy Costumes Parties Decorations An Almond Joy is the most popular candy among most states — true or false? True False Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz! Have you tried our fall quiz? Click here to get it! What about our desserts quiz? Check it out! To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.

