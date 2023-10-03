Halloween galore: Massachusetts dad installs extravagant holiday decorations in his front yard

Halloween is less than a month away and many people are already spending time decorating their homes with pumpkins, skeletons, spider webs and much more. to a whole new level by installing a dragon on his rooftop and a skeleton on his lawn — and that's not all.

The holiday hobby is a family affair as Saltsman’s wife, Brooke Saltsman, is also an architect and contributes to the installations.The pair are self-sufficient with the décor installations — and are able to build most pieces for less than $200, they said.

The spooky tradition began eight years ago when Tom Saltsman created a sculpture for a 1980s horror-themed party — one that the neighbors took a liking to, apparently. This is the model of King Kong for outside his home that Tom Saltsman of Massachusetts created during a previous year of decorating.The creative's 25-year-old daughter, Parker Saltsman, told SWNS that her family’s home has become quite the topic of conversation around town — noting that she’s often recognized as her father’s daughter.

