Halloween display at Geneva house puts spotlight on horror movies

“I have watched horror movies for as long as I can remember,” Bob Mendenhall said. Mendenhall appreciates the entertainment and special effects of the horror genre, especially his favorites from the 1980s and 1990s, he said. He’s been decorating his front yard in the 700 block of Richards Street for the holiday for the past several years, with an emphasis on slasher films such as “Scream” and “Halloween.” “We decided to go with a Hollywood horror movie theme.

Pretty much every character in our yard is from a horror movie,” he said. “Everything is based on horror movies, hence the reason for the marquee. There’s probably about 10 scary movies represented.” The scene changes day-to-day, he said. “The marquee changes every few days and we plan to bring out more figures on Halloween,” he said. Mendenhall said people passing by the house seem to get a kick out of the display. “The kids and the adults love it. We do get quite the reaction,” he said.

