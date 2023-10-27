‘Halloween’ Director John Carpenter: The Film That Lit My Fuse

Deadline's Strike Talk Podcast Week 26: Billy Ray, John Ptak & Marc Evans On The Reasons It's Harder To Make Great Films

Food Heiress Gillian Hormel Launches Partners In Kind, With $50M Equity Fund To Jumpstart Projects With Social Impact; Mary Aloe To Head Film Production Luc Besson Revenge Thriller ‘DogMan’ Acquired By Briarcliff; Early 2024 Release For Venice Fest Favorite

Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear On Why His Grandmother Wouldn’t Speak Of Murders Depicted In ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ – The Deadline Q&A The Film That Lit My Fuse is a Deadline video series that aims to provide an antidote to headlines about industry uncertainty by swinging the conversation back to the creative ambitions, formative influences and inspirations of some of today’s great screen artists. headtopics.com

Every installment asks the same five questions. Today’s subject is John Carpenter, the iconic genre filmmaker and musical composer whose 1978 filmdid for the flesh eating zombie. He will tell you here that his seminal film was initially scorned by critics, and its formula is surely a simple one.

. He also takes pride in his involvement in the latest reboot of Michael Myers, in the David Gordon Green-directed film that brought back Carpenter’s original screen queen Jamie Lee Curtis, and which continues withWriter Michael Seitzman On Hollywood’s Divide Over Israel-Hamas War'Five Nights At Freddy's' $68M Busting All Sorts Of Opening Records: Best For Halloween, Peacock Day & Date, Etc. headtopics.com

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: 'Totally Killer' Director Nahnatchka Khan Talks About Her Favorite Horror Films And Working With Kiernan ShipkaIndie Bonanza! ‘Priscilla’ (And Its A24 Eye Makeup Kit), ‘The Holdovers’, Doc 'Four Daughters', Animated ‘Inspector Sun’ – Specialty Preview

Nightmares Film Festival makes a thrilling return to Gateway Film Center this weekendThe Nightmares Film Festival returns this weekend to Gateway Film Center. Filmmakers and fans will get the chance to screen and talk about dozens of films that Read more ⮕

Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Launch Sales of Thriller ‘Kill’Kaleidoscope Film Distribution launch sales of thriller film ‘Kill’. Read more ⮕

CAA TV Lit Agent Barry Kotler Departs To Launch His Own CompanyEXCLUSIVE: Veteran TV lit agent Barry Kotler is leaving CAA after almost 14 years. According to sources, Kotler plans to launch his own company, which will be focused on media finance. Pieces are s… Read more ⮕

Jason Blum & How ‘Grease,’ ‘Saturday Night Fever’ & ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Sparked His Blumhouse Fright Factory — Miramax Presents The Film That Lit My Fuse, Halloween EditionFuse always fetes the Halloween holiday with great makers of genre fare, and we’ve had the likes of John Carpenter, Stephen King, James Wan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mike Flanagan, Darren Lynn Bousm… Read more ⮕

'Five Nights At Freddy's ' Review: Film Version of video gameIn the new film version of the popular video game, Five Nights At Freddy’s, it is the Jim Henson Creature Shop and their talented puppeteers and character actors who are the real stars of thi… Read more ⮕

Barbarian Video Game in Development: Horror Film Gets Console Adaptation'Barbarian,' Zach Cregger's 2022 horror hit, is getting a video game adaptation from Diversion3 Entertainment and New Recency Pictures. Read more ⮕