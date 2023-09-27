Halloween decorations get gory, and some prefer to dial it down

For some people, the scarier the better when it comes to Halloween decorations Decorating with scary stuff can be part of the fun. But other people, including those with little kids, find the aesthetic disturbing, and prefer their Halloween without the gore.
“I want to preserve my little ones’ innocence as long as possible, and the creepy, mischievous, evil side of Halloween brings up topics I don’t want my child to know about until they’re old enough to understand it’s fake,” says Jamie Morrissey, who has three children under 3 in suburban New York.
For those after a more dialed-down but still spooky and dramatic look, there are plenty of decorations and themes. Some play off of old science and wizardry, with celestial illustrations and apothecary elements. Some take a playfully gothic turn. There’s the traditional orange-and-black color scheme, but no reason to stick only to that.
(Note: As for fake cobwebs and dangling lights, wildlife experts urge people not to put them up. Animals can get
. A zombie girl with glowing eyes who rips the head off her teddy bear? OK. A 6-foot-tall, chainsaw-wielding hulk who emits bloodcurdling screams and buzzing? Trick or treat!
Jessica Dodell-Feder, HGTV Magazine’s executive editor, bleeds the color from her decorations.
“I love keeping everything black and white, then using natural elements that have a little bit of a creepy factor like bats, snakes, bugs or Venus fly traps,” she says. “Think black-painted branches sticking out of an urn; framed faux moth specimens; black-painted faux snakes ‘crawling’ across the center of a table like a runner.”
At the other end of the spectrum, if you want to take your Halloween a little bit ‘90s, a little bit